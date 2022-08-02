Nag Panchami is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated in India. This day is the festival of snakes as their life was spared and according to Hindu mythology, Lord Indra went to Manasadevi, the Goddess of snakes and poison, and worshipped her. Naagin on Colors TV has been a superhit show catering to all supernatural drama lovers. The show so far has telecast 6 seasons. The audience was smitten with the drama so much that it ruled the roost on the BARC charts. As we celebrate Nag Panchami today (August 2 2022), let us take a brief tour and revisit all the famous Naagins of television! Janhvi Kapoor Imitates Tejasswi Prakash’s Dialogue From Naagin 6! (Watch Video).

Mouni Roy was the very first Naagin, chosen to play the role of Shivanya in Ekta Kapoor’s show when it first launched in 2015.

Adaa Khan played the role of Shesha, Shivangi’s cousin and arch rival

Surbhi Jyoti appeared in the third season as Bela

Anita Hassanandani enacted the role of Vishakha, Bela’s best friend

Hina Khan played a cameo as Naagin and had the audience smitten as she was seen in a role which was not the conventional 'bahu'

Nia Sharma looked sensuous as Brinda in the fourth season of Naagin.

Next came Surbhi Chandna as Bani Sharma and her look was equally glamourous Mahek Chahal Falls Prey to Online Fraud, Naagin 6 Actress Files FIR Over Cyber Crime With Bandra Police.

The sixth season witnessed Tejasswi Prakash who Pratha Gujral. The show got all the more alluring as it focused on the looks and the visual effects.

Mahek Chahal marked her debut into the TV space playing Naagin

Urvashi Dholakia is renowned for her stint as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Uravshi, this time got the audience hooked enacting the cursed Naagin.

These were the most popular Naagins across seasons. Do you have more actresses who portrayed the role of the iconic Naagin? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for updates on your favourite television shows!

