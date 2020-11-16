Surbhi Chandna is making quite a few headlines for her Naagin avatar on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show. The actress is busy playing a shapeshifter, Bani in Naagin 5 and while we are admiring her acting skills, let's take a moment to appreciate her wardrobe for the same. From sequined sarees to pretty Anarkalis, Surbhi's ethnic wardrobe for the show gets a 10/10 rating from us and this includes her new look from the Diwali celebration. The actress prefered sticking to traditional colours and chose a stunning red lehenga choli for the same. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's Latest Look Feels Like A Rip-Off of Tara Sutaria's Show-Stealer Diwali 2019 Manish Malhotra Saree, Is It A Hit or Miss? Vote Now.

Surbhi took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her Diwali 2020 celebration and boy, did she look stunning! The actress wore a tiered lehenga with a halter-neck blouse and accessorised it with statement earrings. Surbhi kept her look extremely simple and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. With the ongoing festive season in mind, Surbhi was able to soak in all the festive spirit while dishing out some amazing styling lessons. Surbhi Chandna Weaves a Beautiful Magic With her Six Yards of Pure Grace - View Pics.

Surbhi Chandna's Diwali 2020 Outfit

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi's new look certainly scores high on our fashion meter but what are your views? Do you think she nailed her outing or did you expect something better and slightly more traditional from her? Let us know your views by tweeting your answers @latestly or by simply choosing the desired option from the box below. Happy Diwali, once again!

