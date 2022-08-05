Naagin has become a brand helmed by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and has a massive fan following. Naagin 6 featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role has become a top favourite of the fans. Right from Pratha’s looks to the narrative, people cannot have enough of the show. Well, now here comes a big update on the show. According to a report in India Forums, Naagin 6 will be soon taking a generation leap. Naagin 6: Not Arjit Taneja, Sasural Simar Ka 2 Actor Akash Jagga To Be Seen in Colors’ Supernatural Show!

It seems that Pratha will get married and bear a child too and the future storyline will carry forward with the baby growing up and leading the concept further while the current actors exit the show. According to the report, the show will air its last telecast on October 7, 2022. Janhvi Kapoor Imitates Tejasswi Prakash’s Dialogue From Naagin 6! (Watch Video).

Keep reading LatestLY more updates on your favourite television shows. Naagin 6 is telecast on Colors and airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm. How excited are you to watch Naagin 6 post leap? Let us know in the comment section below!

