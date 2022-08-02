Naagin is one of the most popular shows on television and the queen of TV content Ekta Kapoor will soon roll out Naagin 6. Well, according to a report in TOI, Akash Jagga will soon be stepping into the shoes of Arjit Taneja’s character. He is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 and will also be seen in Naagin 6 simultaneously. Nag Panchami Special: From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash – Here Are the Most Glamourous Naagins of Television.

Speaking to the media portal Akash revealed that he does not know anyone from the cast apart from Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. Akash will play the role of Farishta in Naagin 6 and this will be his first stint into supernatural drama. He also mentioned that when he got this show, he immediately took it up as this would mark his second association with Ekta Kapoor. He shared that the makers of Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balaji Telefilms are extremely supportive so he is in a happy space juggling between two shows. Shedding light on replacing Arjit Taneja in Naagin 6, Akash revealed that Naagin 6 has a massive fan following and there are many ardent followers of the show. Janhvi Kapoor Imitates Tejasswi Prakash’s Dialogue From Naagin 6! (Watch Video).

He narrated that joining the show mid-way is always a challenge and specially if one is replacing an actor, comparisons are inevitable. How excited are you to watch Naagin 6 on television? Show your love for the supernatural drama in the comment section below!

