Nazar 2 Goes Off-Air, Producer Gul Khan Bids An Emotional Goodbye To The Supernatural Show (View Post)

The on-going COVID-19 lockdown is not just claiming lives but livelihoods too. While the plight of the stranded migrant workers is known to all, the film and television industries shutting down has seen a huge loss of revenue. In fact, while films remain in various stages of making, television shows and their storylines have also been left at a cliff hanger. And while most shows might make it to see the post-lockdown light of the day, a few shows have shut down already. Nazar 2: When Leads Shruti Sharma and Sheezaan Mohd Scared Daayan Monalisa On The Sets.

Sony TV was the first to announce that they were pulling the plug on three of their finite shows - Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. Soon came news of Star Plus' Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do also being axed. And recently, the decision to axe Nazar 2 also came into motion.Nazar 2: Sheezan Mohammad Unhappy About His Star Plus Show Going Off-Air

Producer Gul Khan posted an emotional goodbye message to the second season of her successful Monalisa, Sheezan Mohammad, Shruti Sharma starrer thriller, where she thanked everyone right from the technicians who worked behind the scenes to actors who breathed life into the show.

In a statement given to IWMBuzz, Gul Khan was quoted as saying, "In the post COVID world, advertisement money is going to be very limited. It is going to be difficult to keep expensive shows on air. And Nazar was a big-budget show due to its grandeur, VFX and highly mounted action sequences!! And limitations in big budgets are going to be our reality at least for the coming year!!" Gul Khan Confirms Nazar 2 After Season 1 Starring Monalisa Wraps Up, Pens Emotional Post For Leads Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput (View Pic).

"And as Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company, APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India put in across aptly in one of the interviews that we are in for a long, dark and scary winter, let’s see how we sail through this one," she concluded.