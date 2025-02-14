The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is grabbing headlines for several reasons, and Monalisa Bhosle is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about names on the list. The young girl from Indore became an internet sensation after being spotted selling garlands at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The 16-year-old, who captured everyone's hearts with her innocent charm and breathtaking looks, is now all set to make her acting debut. The viral Kumbh girl kickstarted her showbiz journey by attending an event in Kerala's Kozhikode hosted by businessman Bobby Chemmanur. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Director Sanoj Mishra in THIS Film! Shooting To Begin Soon (Watch Video).

Monalisa Bhosle Attends Kozhikode Event on Valentine’s Day 2025

Monalisa Bhosle visited Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday (February 14) as she kickstarted her showbiz journey. The Maha Kumbh 2025 viral girl attended the inauguration of a new Chemmanur showroom along with owner Boby Chemmanur. Several pictures and videos from her visit have surfaced online. In one of the clips, the young internet sensation was asked about how she is feeling about her upcoming Bollywood debut. Replying to this, Monalisa said, "Bohot accha lagra hai. Meri film ka naam hai The Diary of Manipur." (I am very happy. My film's name is The Diary of Manipur."

Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle in Kerala

In another clip, Monalisa Bhosle could be seen winning over the hearts of all Mallus as she impressed them with her fluent Malayali. The 16-year-old greeted everyone at the event and said, "Ellarkkum sugamalle?" (I hope you are doing well). Monalisa Bhosle Death Hoax: Viral Maha Kumbh 2025 Girl Is Alive and Training With Film Director Sanoj Mishra for Her Bollywood Debut in ‘The Diary of Manipur’ (Watch Video).

Boby Chemmanur’s IG Post

Speaking about Monalisa's role in The Diary of Manipur, the film's director, Sanoj Mishra, said, "Monalisa belongs to a lower-middle-class family. She is a nomad, and her family roams around selling garlands to fulfill their daily needs. Her role is that of a the daughter of a retired army officer in Manipur who is passionate about joining the armed forces." More details about the movie are expected to be announced by the makers soon.

