Nazar 2: When Leads Shruti Sharma and Sheezaan Mohammad Scared Daayan Monalisa On The Sets

Actors love to have fun no matter what. Playing serious roles on screen makes us believe that their real-life persona would be similar but that's far from the case in real life. The reel life could be exactly opposite to their real-life antics and you need to believe that looks can be deceptive. The new faces of popular show Nazar 2 Shruti Sharma and Sheezaan Mohammad have been swaying the hearts of the viewers with their impeccable performance but they are quite naughty in terms of pulling pranks. Nazar 2 Promo: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa As The All-Powerful Daayan Will Give You The Chills (Watch Video).

Recently, the self-proclaimed pranksters of Nazar 2- leads Shruti Sharma and Sheezaan Mohammad have shocked their co-star Monalisa on the sets of the show. While Monalisa was shooting for a high-octane sequence, the duo Shruti and Sheezaan took the decision to fool around and scare Monalisa. They left fake bloodstains on the mirror and walls of their show's 'daayan', Monalisa’s make-up room and waited for her reaction.

Seeing the fake bloodstains all around her, Monalisa was left aghast when she entered the room. Petrified with the entire situation, she made some panic-filled calls to the production. However, on finding out that it was a fast one pulled on her by her co-stars, Monalisa had a good laugh. Gul Khan Confirms Nazar 2 After Season 1 Starring Monalisa Wraps Up, Pens Emotional Post For Leads Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput (View Pic).

Nazar 2 is a gripping tale of how Madhulika, in order to become the most powerful Daayan is ready to sacrifice her own brother Apurv’s life, will anyone step up to stop her? Only time will tell.