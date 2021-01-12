If you are a sucker of OTT content and Netflix is the platform you love the most, fret not, as there are movies on the way just for you. We ain't kidding, as the streaming giant just teased fans with a trailer which flashes all the original films releasing in 2021 on Netflix. It basically shows all the slate of original movies. From Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Don’t Look Up, then we have Army of the Dead, The Kissing Booth 3, Sweet Girl, Bruised and more, there are many films catering to various genres for all. We bet this has pumped the moviegoer in you! Malcolm & Marie Trailer: John David Washington and Zendaya’s Love Goes Through Fire and Ice In This Black-n-White Netflix Flick (Watch Video).

Netflix 2021 Film Preview trailer opens up to three popular faces from Hollywood namely Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds announcing their spy flick Red Notice, which is undeniably one of the biggest audience pulling film on Netflix in 2021. We even see many first footages from the other upcoming flicks and it's surely a visual treat for fans. The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao's Film Explores the Parasitic Class Divide (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer:

Here's The Full List of Netflix's 2021 Films:

Complete list of planned 2021 feature film releases for @netflix: Via @Variety pic.twitter.com/8Zy9b3CP5I — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) January 12, 2021

Fan of Zack Synder? Then Army of the Dead is also on the release list. And FYI, Netflix will unveil a new movie every single week in 2021. Indeed, it's an extravaganza. So which of the film from the above trailer are you waiting for with bated breath? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).