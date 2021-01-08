Do you love romantic films with a twist? Then we guess Netflix's upcoming surprise Malcolm & Marie is the one for you. As the makers dropped the official trailer of the flick and we are sure it's going to be a visual treat. This one stars the Tenet actor John David Washington and Zendaya as the lead characters serving you lots of love but in black and white. Going by the sneak-peek via the trailer, it sees David in the role of a filmmaker whereas the beauty Zendaya is his girlfriend. Zendaya Birthday Special: Her Style Mantra - Be Glamorous, Everything Else Can Wait (View Pics).

The video opens to the lead actor entering the bedroom and calling the actress 'obnoxious'. The clip from there on shows us the two talking about relationships. However, as flashed in the trailer, the film is 'not a love story', but it is the 'story of love'. In a nutshell, David and Zendaya's romance goes through fire and ice and that what forms the plot of the film. We Can Be Heroes Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's Next Hollywood Outing Looks Like A Promising Watch (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

All in all, the trailer looks promising. This brilliant film comes from writer-director Sam Levinson, who is best known for Assassination Nation and also Zendaya-led HBO series Euphoria. FYI, this was the first film that was written and shot during the pandemic. The movie will be released on February 5 on Netflix. So, how did you find it? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

