Nishad Vaidya Returns to Television After Four Years With Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua

Nishad Vaidya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Nishad Vaidya of Amita Ka Amit fame has spoken about returning to television with the newly-launched show Qurbaan Hua. The last daily soap he did was Bhaage Re Mann, which went off air in 2016. "The break was not intentional. I have done a few episodic roles in 'Code Red' but after that, there was a phase when I was not getting roles according to my wish list. I preferred to wait.

That was the time I used to feel very low and down. People often think that when one person is feeling low or depressed, it is mostly because of a heartbreak. But that's not the case," he said.

"As an artist when you know that you have the potential but nothing is happening according to your preference, you feel low. My parents have been a rock-solid support system to me and their presence and guidance helped me to bounce back," he added.

Speaking about his new role, Nishad said: "Alekh is only concerned about his own designation and wants to satisfy his own ego. Beyond that, he doesn't care about anything. I have been eagerly waiting to play a character like this. Alekh is a dark guy and I am learning a lot on the set. Playing Alekh is allowing me to explore my wings and fly."