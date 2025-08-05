ZEE TV's Kumkum Bhagya, which started in 2014, is reportedly going off-air after a long run of several years. The popular serial, which began with Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as the lead characters, currently features Namik Paul and Pranali Rathod as the leads of the fourth generation. The show has found a special place in the hearts of daily soap lovers with its heartfelt storylines and twists. However, if a recent report is to be believed, Kumkum Bhagya will no longer air due to its low TRP ratings, making way for other shows in its time slot. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tanisha Mehta To Play Female Lead Role of Vrinda, Says ‘Feels Surreal’.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ To End After 11 Years?

According to a report in IWMBuzz, the decision to end Kumkum Bhagya was taken due to its low TRP in recent episodes. A source close to the development told the portal, "Kumkum Bhagya, which presently has Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul and Akshay Bindra as the fourth generation leads in the show, will soon go off air. The decision, apparatenly, has been been made to end the long running show. The show has been struggling with a drop in the TRPs for some time now."

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

Reports also indicate that Kumkum Bhagya will be replaced by a new show titled Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, which will be backed by TV couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyaata Entertainment. The show will star Amandeep Sidhu, Sheezan Khan and Shubhangi Latkar in the lead roles. While there are no confirmations regarding the same, the new show is, however, expected to occupy the time slot of Kumkum Bhagya (9 pm IST). ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Episode 7: Rannvijay Calls Off Wedding With Pari, Tulsi Struggles To Uncover CCTV Truth and Karan Finally Decides To Return to India (Read To Know).

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ Last Episode

Amid the reports, a recent post by Gossip TV on X (formerly Twitter) seemingly confirmed the news of Kumkum Bhagya's end. As per the post, the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya will be telecast on September 7, 2025. It was also revealed that the makers were offered an option to shift their slot from 9 pm to 7 pm. However, Ektaa Kapoor, the show's producer, rejected the offer and decided to end the show on a good note. India's Porn Apps Crackdown: After ALTT Ban, Ekta Kapoor Issues Statement Distancing Herself From Controversial OTT Platform.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ Last Episode Telcast Details Revealed

What do you think about Kumkum Bhagya going off air after 11 years?

