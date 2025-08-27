TV’s beloved actress Juhi Parmar, who became a household name with her role in Kumkum, is all set to make a comeback as the host of Zee TV’s new show Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. In an exclusive interview with Telly Talk India, Juhi shared her heartfelt excitement and revealed why this project feels so personal to her. Bigg Boss (Hindi) Winners and Runners-Up From Season 1 to 18: Who Won the Trophy and Who Came Close to Winning!

Juhi Parmar Calls ‘Kahaani Har Ghar Ki’: ‘Made for Me’

“Maine ye kaha tha ki ye show mere liye hi toh bana hai, matlab ye show toh main hi hu. Jab mujhe call aya tha, mera pehla jawab yahi tha ki this is me, toh of course I’ll do it. I would love to be a part of it because I think for the longest time main ye nahi janti thi ki iss roop mein hoga, par iss show ka intezar kiya hai,” (I had said that this show is truly made for me, in fact, this show is who I am. When I got the call, my first response was, ‘This is me,’ so of course, I’ll do it. I would love to be a part of it because for the longest time, I didn’t know it would come in this form, but I had been waiting for this show), Juhi said. Yeh Meri Family: Juhi Parmar’s Hit Streaming Series All Set To Return With Season 3: DEETS Inside!

Juhi Parmar on Hosting ‘Kahaani Har Ghar Ki’

She further added, “Main aisa kuch bahut samay se karna chahti thi kyuki mujhe lagta hai ki hum apni life mein bahut kuch karte hai lekin dusron ke liye karne ka mauka bahut kam milta hai. Agar hum kar bhi paate hai toh chote pehmanein pe kar pate hai. Toh meri iccha prabal hui ye show karne ke liye, ishwar ne use poora ek roop mein sajaya aur use Kahaani Har Ghar Ki ke roop mein mujhe offer karvaya. Aur main toh intezar mein thi, ki todha sochke jawab dungi bolne ka thought kabhi aaya hi nahi,” (I had wanted to do something like this for a long time because I feel that in our lives we do a lot for ourselves, but we rarely get the chance to do something for others. And even if we do, it’s only on a small scale. So, my desire to do this show became strong, and God shaped it completely and offered it to me in the form of Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. I was already waiting for it, so the thought of saying, ‘I’ll think and then decide,’ never even crossed my mind). Juhi Parmar Regrets Watching Barbie With Her Daughter, Says 'I Walked Out Of Theatre After 10 Minutes'.

Juhi Parmar To Bring Heartfelt Story

Produced by Zee Studios, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki promises to bring authentic, relatable, and emotional stories to viewers’ screens. The show is expected to premiere soon on Zee TV, and fans are eager to see Juhi Parmar in this heartfelt new avatar.

