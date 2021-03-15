Actress Rasika Dugal will soon be seen in a special appearance in the web series Ok Computer. The sci-fi comedy series stars actor Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte. Rasika says she loved the unique script and was excited to work with Vijay once again. "I am delighted to have a special appearance in this super quirky show. The script had a very unique sense of humour. Sci-fi and comedy is the perfect recipe for a lot of fun. And the creators of the show Pooja, Neil and Anand have given it a very unique style of storytelling, led by their humour and vision. Am excited to watch it and to watch an ensemble of some very good actors play off each other," said Rasika. OK Computer: Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma’s Sci-Fi Show Is the Beginning of a Conversation on AI, Says Anand Gandhi.

The actress also reveals that being part of this series gave her a chance to work again with Vijay. "Vijay and I are from the same film school. Before 'OK computer' we have been in two projects -- 'Manto' and 'A Suitable Boy' -- but never shared screen space. Of my contemporaries I have immense respect for Radhika's work. Also, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali and Kani Kusruti are all super actors. I was excited about working with this talented ensemble," she added. Ok Computer Trailer: Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte’s Intriguing Sci-Fi Comedy To Hit Disney+ Hotstar On March 26.

"Sci-fi and comedy is not a genre we get to see often. Satoshi, the character I play is full of quirks just like all the other characters in this show. I thought it would be fun to be a part of this even if in a special appearance," said Rasika.

