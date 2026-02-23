Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav has officially resumed professional commitments in Mumbai, just days after his release from Delhi's Tihar Jail. The comedian, a staple of Bollywood cinema, has rejoined the star-studded cast of Welcome to the Jungle to continue filming the third installment of the popular franchise. Rajpal Yadav Shares FIRST Post After Getting Bail in Cheque Bounce Case.

Rajpal Yadav Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

Actor Granted Interim Bail

The actor’s return follows a period of legal uncertainty. On February 16, 2026, the Delhi High Court granted Yadav interim bail, suspending his sentence until March 18. The court’s decision was contingent upon the furnishing of a personal bond and surety, alongside a substantial deposit toward an outstanding debt that has been at the center of a years-long legal dispute. Rajpal Yadav Reflects on His Nearly 30-Year-Long Journey in Indian Cinema, Says ‘Grateful to All From My Heart’ (Watch Video)

Rajpal Yadav Returns To Shoot After Bail

Upon returning to Mumbai, Yadav immediately reported to the sets of the ensemble comedy directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features a massive cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Jackie Shroff. Producers noted that Yadav’s return was critical to maintaining the production timeline for the film, which is slated for a late 2026 release. Taking to Instagram to acknowledge his return and the support of his followers, Yadav shared a message in Hindi, "Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support)."

Rajpal Yadav’s INR 9 Crore Loan Case

The legal challenges facing the actor stem from a financial arrangement dating back over a decade. Between 2010 and 2012, Yadav borrowed approximately INR 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Following the film’s poor performance at the box office, Yadav was unable to repay the loan on schedule. The dispute escalated into a INR 9 crore cheque bounce and debt case, leading to several court appearances and his eventual surrender earlier this month. While his interim bail provides a temporary reprieve, the legal proceedings remain ongoing. Rajpal Yadav Speaks Out on Wife Radha’s Support After Tihar Jail Release in INR 9 Crore Case.

Upcoming Press Briefing

To provide clarity on his situation, Rajpal Yadav has announced a press conference scheduled for February 28 in Mumbai. He is expected to address the specifics of his legal battle, the conditions of his bail, and his future in the industry. For now, the actor appears focused on his craft. His team emphasised that his "swift return to work" marks a significant professional milestone after weeks of detention, signalling his intent to honour his existing film contracts despite his personal challenges.

