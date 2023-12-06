Hi Nanna would be releasing in theatres tomorrow, December 7, and ahead of it, the makers have launched the fifth single from the romantic family that is titled as “Idhe Idhe”. It is a soothing love ballad picturised on the film’s lead pair, Nani and Mrunal Thakur, alongside child artiste Kiara Khanna. The song has been crooned and composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. “Idhe Idhe” highlights Viraj and Yashna’s blossoming relationship. Hi Nanna Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Drama.

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Idhe Idhe Song Below:

