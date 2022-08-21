Some exciting OTT releases are lined up this week on Netflix, Sony LIV and Amazon Prime Video etc and the very first anticipated release of the year is Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season 2 which is coming to Sony LIV on August 25. The next big release is Shefali Shah’s Emmy Awards-winning Netflix show Delhi Crime which is returning with season 2 that premieres on August 26. Moving on to Disney+ Hotstar, the biggest international release of the year is the game of Thrones prequel series titled House of the Dragon which is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 22. Weekly episodes will drop on the streaming app. Chamak: Mohit Malik Gives a Sneak Peek Into His Next Project on OTT (View Pic).

The next Disney+ Hotstar release is Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice Season 3 which releases on August 26. Sylvester Stallone plays a forgotten superhero in Samaritan and the film is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on August 26. Aayush Mehra, Barkha Singh's Please Find Attached Season 3 is also coming on Prime this week. Below is the detailed list of the ott shows and films releasing. Tejasswi Prakash Spotted in Body-Hugging Crop Top and Jeans at Film City in Mumbai (Watch Video).

OTT Shows Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Delhi Crime S2: 26th August 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Please Find Attached S3: 24th August 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. House of the Dragon: 22nd August 2022

2. Criminal Justice S3: 26th August 2022

Sony LIV

1. Maharani S2: 25th August 2022

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. Samaritan: 26th August 2022

