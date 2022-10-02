We bring you the complete list of exciting movies and series releasing this week on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV etc. The very first interesting release to catch up is Madhuri Dixit's film Maja Maa which is arriving on the Amazon Prime Video platform this Thursday, October 6. The family drama promises entertainment and also stars Gajraj Rao of Badhaai Ho fame in a major role. Marvel's next big outing Werewolf by Night is also coming to Disney+ Hotstar on Oct 7. It is MCU's first attempt to bring some of its horror-themed characters under Disney's umbrella. Gael García Bernal plays the titular role of Jack Russell in Werewolf by Night. His character basically maintains his human intelligence when he transforms into a wolf man. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Is Slated to Release Theatres on February 17, 2023.

The other releases include the Telugu series Exposed which is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. Netflix's documentary Aftershock - Everest and the Nepal Earthquake, Feels Like Home Season 2 on Lionsgate Play and Malayalam movie Eesho on Sony LIV. Below is the complete list of the OTT releases of the week. Armor Wars: Don Cheadle’s Disney+ Marvel Series Now Being Made as a Film.

OTT Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Aftershock - Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: 6th October 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Exposed: 6th October 2022 | Telugu

Lionsgate Play

1. Feels Like Home S2: 7th October 2022

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. Maja Maa: 6th October 2022

SonyLIV

1. Eesho: 5th October 2022 | Malayalam

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Werewolf by Night: 7th October 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).