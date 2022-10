We bring you the complete list of exciting movies and series releasing this week on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV etc. The very first interesting release to catch up is Madhuri Dixit's film Maja Maa which is arriving on the Amazon Prime Video platform this Thursday, October 6. The family drama promises entertainment and also stars Gajraj Rao of Badhaai Ho fame in a major role. Marvel's next big outing Werewolf by Night is also coming to Disney+ Hotstar on Oct 7. It is MCU's first attempt to bring some of its horror-themed characters under Disney's umbrella. Gael García Bernal plays the titular role of Jack Russell in Werewolf by Night. His character basically maintains his human intelligence when he transforms into a wolf man. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Is Slated to Release Theatres on February 17, 2023.