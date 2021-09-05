We are stepping on the second week of September 2021, and there are several exciting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Lucifer Season 6, which is all set to stream on Netflix from September 10. The fantasy superhero series revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the devil who abandons hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub, Lux. In the last season we saw Lucifer go through a lot of changes and also redeem his banishment from Heaven, season 6 will surely arrive with full of surprises. The web series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia and others. Lucifer Season 6: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Tom Ellis' Fantasy Show.

Another big release of the week would be Mumbai Diaries, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 9. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves. This is a fictional-drama that pays tribute to the frontline heroes set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The series stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, among others. Another interesting release of the week would be Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?, which will drop on ZEE5 on September 10. The comedy film is about a dejected lover who penned down his feelings on a currency note which goes viral and triggers a chain of hilarious incidents. The flick stars Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti, Vijay Raaz, Late Surekha Sikri and others. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?: Surbhi Jyoti Shares Why She Chose This Film As Her Bollywood Debut, Calls Co-Star Jassie Gill a ‘Shy’ Fellow (LatestLY Exclusive).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Into the Night S2: September 8, 2021

2. Lucifer S6: September 10, 2021

3. Metal Shop Masters: September 10, 2021 | Reality Show

Amazon Prime Video

1. Mumbai Diaries: September 9, 2021

2. LuLa Rich: September 10, 2021

SonyLIV

1. Potluck: September 10, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. American Crime Story S3: September 8, 2021

2. Doogie Kamealoha M.D.: September 8, 2021

VOOT Select

1. Candy: September 8, 2021

Aha Video

1. The Baker & The Beauty: September 10, 2021 | Telugu

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Untold - Breaking Point: September 7, 2021 | Documentary

2. JJ+E: September 8, 2021 | Swedish

3. Blood Brothers: September 9, 2021 | Documentary

4. Kate: September 10, 2021

5. Tughlaq Durbar: September 10, 2021 | Tamil & Telugu

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Voyeurs: September 10, 2021

2. Tuck Jagadish: September 10, 2021 | Telugu

ZEE5

1. Dikkiloona: September 10, 2021 | Tamil

2. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?: September 10, 2021

3. Net: September 10, 2021 | Telugu

HBO Max

1. Malignant: September 10, 2021

Apple TV+

1. Being James Bond: September 7, 2021 | Documentary

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Twenty Something: September 10, 2021 | Animation

2. Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth: September 11, 2021 | Documentary

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

