Television beauty Surbhi Jyoti hardly needs any introduction. From Qubool Hai to Naagin, the actress has ruled the small screen and there's no doubt about it. Now, with ZEE5's upcoming film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? Surbhi is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She plays the female lead in the comedy-drama opposite the charming Jassie Gill. Recently, we at LatestLY got a chance to interact with her, and must say it was a fun conversation. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? Trailer: Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill’s ZEE5 Film Is Packed With Comedy, Romance and a Social Message (Watch Video).

When asked about her Bollywood debut, she said, "It feels awesome. From the moment, the trailer of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? was out, I have been receiving calls and messages, from people who are appreciating it and so I’m absolutely glad that they are loving it." Further, when quizzed why she chose this film as her debut vehicle. She replied, "See, I never wanted to do a film, just for the sake of it. So when Mukesh Chhabra, a very well-known casting director, called me and said that there is a film and he thinks I fit the part, I agreed." Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?: Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill’s Film To Arrive This September on ZEE5!

"Secondly, it’s a beautiful character to play and I thoroughly enjoyed playing Sonam Gupta," she added. Surbhi also answered us how was her working experience with co-star Jassie Gill. "It was really good. He is a shy fellow, but very dedicated towards his work. He’s also an easy-going guy and has played his role in the film extremely well," she said.

Helmed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is inspired by a true event that went viral in no time. Also, going by the trailer, the flick looks fun but also has a social message attached to it. The movie arrives on the streaming platform on September 10. Stay tuned!

