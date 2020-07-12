In a tragic situation, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's lead actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for COVID-19 today, on July 12, 2020. Yes, the actor who has been shooting for his daily soap from June 26, has contracted the dreaded pandemic and hence, all hopes of the makers to start the show's telecast from July 13, seem to have been put on hold. The actor too confirmed that he had tested positive. It can be recalled that Parth had flown down to Hyderabad and Bangalore from Mumbai, once travel restrictions were eased. In fact, there were also reports of how the actor was summoned to return to Mumbai and quarantine for 14 days before shoots began on June 26. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan Announces Break From Social Media After Revealing He Battled Depression (View Post).

And this has led to not only the shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 being halted immediately but also the cast and crew have been asked to undergo tests and have been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Fans Rejoice After Anurag Basu Returns to Shoot (View Pics).

Parth Samthaan also took to Instagram to confirm the news. He also asked everyone who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

The news of Parth contracting the virus, comes shortly after news of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. It can be recalled that actor Karan Singh Grover, who played Rishab Bajaj in the show was vary of returning to shoot because of the pandemic. And his worst fears have now come true. We wish Parth a speedy recovery.

