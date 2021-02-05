Pitta Kathalu is a four part anthology movie that is helmed by Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy. This short film that has four segments will be streaming on Netflix from February 19. The makers have released the trailer and it highlights four unconventional love tales of four distinctly bold women played by Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan and Eesha Rebba. Saanve Megghana, Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev and Sanjith Hegde would be seen in supporting roles. Pitta Kathalu Teaser: Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu’s Netflix Drama Is All About Love And Betrayal, To Premiere From February 19 (Watch Video).

The four different segments of Pitta Kathalu highlighted in this trailer are Ramula, Meera, xLife and Pinky. There is love and the darker side of it, jealousy, possessiveness, betrayal and much more in this relationship drama. The women-led stories not just offers something refreshing but also looks promising.

Watch The Trailer Of Pitta Kathalu Below:

Director Tharun Bhascker said in a statement, “It is time for regional Indian content to shine on the global stage.” Filmmaker Nag Ashwin mentioned, “I hope Pitta Kathalu, the four different stories of this anthology, the four unique worlds the directors have created will connect with people, not just in the Telugu speaking states but across the world.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).