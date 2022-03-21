We get it! Romantic comedies or slice-of-life shows may not be everyone's cup of tea. Or at times, fatigue may set in. In fact, in the case of Korean dramas, it's almost a disservice done to the makers of kdrama content as there's so much to watch. Even on TV, South Korean content creators believe in experimenting and have given us some amazing shows to watch. So today we will talk about five such shows which you can check out if you are bored of romance or romantic comedies. Business Proposal: 5 Reasons Why Ahn Hyo-Seop and Kim Se-jeong's Kdrama Is The Rom-Com We Didn't Know We Needed.

1. Juvenile Justice

Where to watch: Netflix

Not enough has been said about this show. Be the cases or the ruling, this drama is both exhilarating and enriching. Kim Hye-soo plays a strict judge, Shim Eun-seok, in the juvenile court who sees the minors offenders as criminals and not someone who need to be pardoned to be reformed. The Juvenile law protects them from getting severe punishment and Hye-soo is against it. The series highlights loopholes in the law and how many take advantage of the same. Like we said, it's a fantastic series to understand the flip side of any law.

2. My Mister

Where to watch: Netflix

My Mister is deeply disturbing and satisfying. Starring IU as Ji Ahn and Parasite's Lee Sun Gyun as Dong Hoon, My Mister explores the human psyche of judging their lives through successes and failures. The show bares how deep-rooted this insecurity is amongst us. We look for validation from others for our own success and when that doesn't happen, our world comes crashing down. My Mister starts slow and might not be able to connect with you initially. But if you give it time, this series will help you discover your deepest fear and maybe, heal you.

3. Prison Playbook

Where to watch: Netflix

Don't get fooled by the name. Prison Playbook is a hilarious drama series which will leave you ROFL. Kim Jae hyuk is Park Hae-soo a famous baseball player who gets arrested for thrashing his sister's attacker and lands in jail. How he bonds with the people inside or doesn't form many funny situations. The series also stars Jung Hae-in in a very different role... won't spill any further.

4. Taxi Driver

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Lee Je-hon plays Kim Do-gi who is a taxi driver with the Rainbow taxi company who responds to 'revenge call.' It is based on the webtoon The Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin. Kim Do-gi and his team take matter into their own hands where law fails to punish the culprit. It's the way the team enacts the revenge is what makes this series a must-watch. All Of Us Are Dead, True Beauty, Hellbound - 7 Kdramas Based On Webtoons That We Recommend.

5. Beyond Evil

Where to watch: Viki

Shin Ha-kyun as Lee Dong-sik and Yeo Jin-goo as Han Joo-won are two policemen who uncover the identity of a serial killer together but in the process, exposes their own deepest, darkest secrets. The best bit is Beyond Evil is a simple story but has such an amazing execution that it elevates the experience. Be it the case in question or their own secrets, the story peels the layers slowly and steadily keeping you hooked all through.

