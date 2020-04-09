Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Cancel Wedding Festivities, Plan to Opt For Court Marriage on April 15

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee, who were all set to tie the knot in a big fat wedding on April 15, 2020, have cancelled their wedding celebrations, owing to the on-going Coronavirus lockdown. In fact, Puja and Kunal had planned their big day down to all the celebrations, but with the virus spreading rapidly and with the probability of the lockdown extending, their plans have gone for a toss. However, it's just the celebrations that have been cancelled and the pair still has plans to tie the knot in a register marriage on their originally planned date - April 15. Coronavirus Lockdown: Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Planning of Postponing Their Upcoming April Nuptials (Details Inside).

Confirming the same to BT, Kunal revealed, "We are hoping to have a registered marriage on April 15, but it depends on the lockdown situation. In case it does not work out, we will postpone the wedding by 10 days. Let’s see how things go."

The actor continued, "My mother was very excited about the wedding and had shopped for the entire family. Ideally, she wants our shaadi to be complete with band, baaja and baraat. My heart breaks to see her dreams not getting fulfilled, but I don’t want to wait for a few more months. Puja and I are soulmates and marriage is just a signature, but the sooner it happens, the better." Dev Actress Puja Banerjee to Tie The Knot With Fiance Kunal Verma on April 15 (Deets Inside).

The actors met and fell in love on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna and have been together for more than a decade now. The couple had their roka ceremony in 2017 and since then, the pair's fans have been waiting for them to tie the knot. We hope things work out for Kunal and Puja.