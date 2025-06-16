Bengali film producer Shyam Sunder Dey has accused popular television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma of kidnapping, confining him in Goa and extortion. The shocking incident came to light after Shyam Sunder Dey's wife, Malabika Dey, took to social media to share the entire ordeal. She also attached copies of FIRs, payment receipts, and WhatsApp chat screenshots. The post revealed that the couple's close friend, Piyush Kothari, was also involved in the matter. The couple allegedly used coercive methods to extort money by threatening Dey with false drug allegations. TV Couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Lose All Savings After Financial Scam by Close Friend, Say ‘We Now Again Will Have To Start From Zero’ (Watch Video).

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Accused of Kidnapping and Extortion

What makes the situation more confusing is that the accusations come just days after Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, in their YouTube vlog, confessed to having lost all their savings after a financial fraud by a close friend. In the post shared by Shaym Sunder Dey's wife, Malabika Dey, on Facebook, she wrote, "With a heavy heart, I share an incident that no family should ever have to face. On 31st May 2025, my husband, Mr Shyam Sunder Dey, a prominent name in the Bengali film industry with over 60 films to his credit, was forcefully abducted, wrongfully confined, and extorted by individuals he once trusted as friends - Ms Puja Banerjee (aka Puja Bose), Mr Kunal Verma, and their influential friend Mr Piyush Kothari."

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma’s Latest YouTube Vlog

In her post, Malabika Dey said that her husband's rented car was intercepted by unknown people, who were joined by Puja Banerjee. He was then taken to an undisclosed location and subjected to physical assault, coercion, and threats of being falsely accused of involvement in a narcotics case if he didn't pay them INR 64 lakh. The post also revealed that, pressured by the circumstances, Shyam Sunder Dey managed to transfer INR 23 lakh to them, including payments to Puja Banerjee's associate, Ms Munmum, in Kolkata. She said, "These transactions were made under extreme fear, and we have preserved all payment receipts and banking records."

Producer Sham Sunder Dey’s Wife Malbika Dey’s Facebook Post

Thanking the Goa police for helping her recover her husband, Malabika Dey requested justice and concluded her post by writing, "We look forward to your support during this traumatic time. We stand strong and will pursue justice till the end."

