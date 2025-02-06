February 6, 2025, Special Days: February 6 marks several important observances, including International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation, raising awareness against this harmful practice. It’s also Waitangi Day in New Zealand, commemorating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi between the Māori and the British Crown. Additionally, National Frozen Yogurt Day and National Chopsticks Day are celebrated, honouring popular treats and cultural traditions. February 6 also celebrates Masik Karthigai in February 2025, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. It’s also the day to honour Ronald Reagan, remembering his legacy as the 40th President of the United States. There are also several famous February 6 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 6, 2025 (Thursday)

Masik Karthigai in February 2025 International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation Ronald Reagan Day Waitangi Day National Chopsticks Day National Frozen Yogurt Day Optimist Day (first Thursday of February)

Famous February 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) Anne, Queen of Great Britain (1665-1714) Angad Bedi Nora Fatehi Kavi Pradeep Jayanti (1915-1998) Bob Marley (1945-1981) Darren Bravo Dane DeHaan Alice Eve Zsa Zsa Gábor Rip Torn Tom Brokaw Kathy Najimy Sanjay Nirupam Puja Banerjee Sreesanth

