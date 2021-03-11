Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's 2012 hit serial Qubool Hai is making a return as Qubool Hai 2.0. However, this time the show is going to make its presence felt on ZEE5 and is all set to release from March 12 on the OTT platform. Karan and Surbhi are going to reprise their roles from the original as Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui respectively. Having said that, it is 2021, so the premise and story have changed. The trailer which dropped a few days back showed sizzling chemistry between the two and also had a liplock moment. [Exclusive] Qubool Hai 2.0: Karan Singh Grover Talks About Working With Surbhi Jyoti After 9 Years.

In an interaction with LatestLY, when Karan was quizzed about the kissing scene and his experience while shooting the same. His answer was damn honest. "All intimate scenes are awkward only, but she’s a friend and well... that also doesn’t really help. Basically, cosy scenes are awkward for all actors as well as technicians. So I don’t think there’s never a comfortable interchange here," he blushes and signs off.

In the same interview when KSG was asked about any butterflies while working with Surbhi after 9 years. He replied, "About Surbhi Jyoti, she’s been a friend since then, we have been in touch (on and off). When we started shooting together for Qubool Hai 2.0, it didn’t feel like we are doing this after 9 years, it felt we shot just yesterday. Surbhi is still the same, she’s a fun co-star and awesome actor." Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Review: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti’s Chemistry Gets Better and Hotter (Watch Video).

Apart from the leads, Qubool Hai 2.0 stars Lillete Dube, Arif Zakaria, Mandira Bedi among others. It revolves around the story of Asad and Zoya (obviously). However, this time Karan is a sniper shooter whereas Surbhi plays a Pakistani girl. The second instalment of the popular television serial is shot in Serbia, Europe. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).