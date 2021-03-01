The official trailer of 'Qubool Hai 2.0' starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti is finally out. With picturesque locale and the same leads, this time the show is all set to release on ZEE5 from March 12. The series will see Karan and Surbhi reprising their roles as Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui. Going by the glimpse, the chemistry of the couple looks ah-mazing and is sure to make their fans go wow. The 10-episode series is helmed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barrett. Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Out: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti Are Back To Wow The Audience (Watch Video).

The trailer opens to the visuals of the leads, where the actor is shown decking up for his mission and Surbhi gets ready for her marriage. But seems, like Zoya (Surbhi) is not happy with the wedding and so runs away on the D-day. This is how she collides with Asad. Karan plays the role of an undercover agent who is fighting for his nation against the Pak whereas Zoya's only aim is to reach Islamabad and meet her dad. Qubool Hai 2.0 Teaser: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover Steal Glances in This Magical Glimpse of Their Blooming Love Story (Watch Video).

'Qubool Hai 2.0' Trailer:

The end shows us Surbhi Jyoti in a spot where she needs to decide between love and family. As Karan is the person who has killed Zoya's father. Will she say Qubool Hai? Meanwhile, in the original show that was launched on Zee TV, it saw Zoya as an NRI who had made it to India to know more about her father’s whereabouts. But in the process, she meets Asad and gradually falls in love with him.

'Qubool Hai 2.0' is packed with more romance, action and also has a gripping premise. Not to miss, Lillete Dubey and Mandira Bedi, can also be seen in prominent roles in the video. So, are you excited about this one? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

