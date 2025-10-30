After charming audiences in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Agastya Nanda grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan is set to make his grand theatrical debut with Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film’s trailer has left fans deeply impressed, showcasing Agastya as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees. Ikkis marks a major career leap for the young actor, pairing him opposite debutante Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s niece. The film also features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, promising a powerful tale of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. ‘Ikkis’ Trailer Out! Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Pride As His Grandson Embarks on His Theatrical Journey With Sriram Raghavan’s Upcoming War Film, Says ‘May You Bring Glory to Your Work’ (View Post)

Jaya Bachchan Calls Grandson Agastya Nanda ‘Special’

Jaya Bachchan couldn’t hide her pride, telling Bollywood Hungama, “Luckily, Agastya is a fast learner. Neither of his parents are actors, so he’s leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Abhishek Bachchan) for guidance. You know me - I wouldn’t praise anyone, least of all my own children or grandchildren. But Agastya is special. That child is determined to forge his own path. Just like I once did.”

Watch 'Ikkis' Trailer:

Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note for Grandson Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan too expressed heartfelt pride on social media, writing, “Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born... TODAY you play in theatres all over the world. You are SPECIAL. All my prayers and blessings to you. May you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest pride for the family.” ‘You Are Special’: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note for Grandson Agastya Nanda Ahead of ‘Ikkis’ Release.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Note on X – See Post

T 5548(i) -https://t.co/Qz7cU2DSRq Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard .. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World .. You are SPECIAL .. all my… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2025

Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’ Brings 1971 War to Life

Helmed by Raghavan, the visionary behind Andhadhun and Badlapur - Ikkis brings the 1971 war to life with emotional depth and authenticity. The trailer hints at a stirring blend of action, emotion and humanity, positioning Agastya as a promising new face in Hindi cinema.

