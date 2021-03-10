It was in the year 2012 when Karan Singh Grover as Asad Ahmed Khan and Surbhi Jyoti as Zoya Farooqui made fans go gaga with their chemistry in Qubool Hai. After 9 years, the show is returning in an all-new avatar on ZEE5 as Qubool Hai 2.0. The duo reprises their roles as the leads and the show going to go live from March 12 on the OTT platform. Recently, the trailer of the same was out and it was well-received by the audience. Now, before the release of Qubool Hai 2.0, we at LatestLY got chatty with KSG wherein he was candid and how. Qubool Hai 2.0 Teaser: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover Steal Glances in This Magical Glimpse of Their Blooming Love Story (Watch Video).

On being quizzed about how he feels about the show's return after nine years. He replied, "It’s very exciting. It’s been a show that’s very close to me and also the character (Asad), so it was a great feeling when I heard about it and we started shooting for the same." Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Review: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti’s Chemistry Gets Better and Hotter (Watch Video).

Ahead, we also asked what was it like shooting with Surbhi after a long gap, to which he answered all things positive. "About Surbhi Jyoti, she’s been a friend since then, we have been in touch (on and off). When we starred shooting together for Qubool Hai 2.0, it didn’t feel like we are doing this after 9 years, it felt we shot just yesterday. Surbhi is still the same, she’s a fun co-star and an awesome actor." Karan Singh Grover Birthday Special: 8 Hot Photos of the 'Qubool Hai' Actor That Are Irresistible!

Well, we feel just like the OG, the 2021 version of Qubool Hai is also going to be a huge hit. Going by the trailer, Qubool Hai 2.0's story revolves around Zoya-Asad and how they bumped into each other. Karan plays a sniper who is hired for a mission and it's linked to Zoya's dad. Mandira Bedi also will be seen in the series. We can't wait for this one. Stay tuned!

