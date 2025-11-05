Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair's son Zohran Mamdani has won the New York mayoral elections. The 34-year-old is set to become the first Muslim mayor of the biggest city in the United States. The extraordinary and emotional moment has touched the hearts of many, especially Zohran’s mother, who had the best reaction to her son’s epic victory. Even filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to Zohran’s win. Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election 2025, To Become First Muslim and First South Asian Mayor of NYC.

Zoya Akhtar Celebrates Zohran Mamdani’s Historic New York City Mayoral Election Win

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was among the first Indian celebrities to react to Zohran Mamdani's historic victory in the New York City mayoral elections. Amid the outpouring of love for Zohran, the director took to her Instagram handle and shared a post celebrating his win, writing, "Zohraan You Beauty." The filmmaker also tagged Mira Nair and added, "This is for you." She added Jay-Z's popular track "Empire State of Mind" with it.

Zoya Akhtar Reacts to Zohran Mamdani’s NVYC Mayor Election Victory

Mira Nair Celebrates Her Son Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Election Victory

Soon after the news of Zohran winning the NYC mayoral election surfaced on the internet, his mother, Mira Nair reshared the Instagram story shared by Zoya Akhtar on her handle. The creative filmmaker now finds herself in the spotlight after her son's personal milestone that has touched hearts across boundaries. She also re-shared a video posted by Zohran after his win.

Mira Nair’s Reaction to Son Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Election Win

Zohran Mamdani’s Remarkable Win

Zohran Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan-American academic and political commentator Mahmood Mamdani, emerged victorious in the New York City mayoral elections. He defeated former mayor Andrew Cuomo in one of the most-talked-about political moments of 2025. Mamdai will take office on Janaury 1, 20,6, becoming the youngest mayor of NYC. Zohran Mamdani Gives Victory Speech After Winning NYC Mayoral Race, Says ‘New York, Tonight You Have Delivered a Mandate for Change’ (Watch Video).

As Zohran Mamdani marks history by becoming the first mUslim and first Indian-origin mayor of New York City, he is poised to inspire a new era of representation, empathy and groundbreaking creativity.

