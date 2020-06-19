As the audience enjoys a re-run of the popular eighties show "Ramayan", actor Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman, has recalled his bond with the on-screen Ravan, played by Arvind Trivedi in the show. Reminiscing some fond memories from the show, Sunil said: "Arvind ji was one of the most celebrated actors back in the day given his popularity in the Gujarati film industry and it was an absolute honour to be working alongside him." Ramayan Actor Arvind Trivedi Is Overwhelmed with Young Generation’s Response to His Ravan

"I remember he was the one who introduced me to Gujarati food. We used to get along very well and Arvind ji would get khakhra and faafda on the sets. Arvind ji's wife used to accompany him on the sets and get Gujarati food for everyone. Anand Sagar’s Ramayan: Debina Bonnerjee Reveals Why the Initial Days of Shooting Were Very Taxing For Her and Gurmeet Choudhary

They used to love me and treat me like a son," he added. "Ramayan" is currently aired on Star Plus.

