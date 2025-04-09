Legendary Bollywood music composer Dr Ravindra Jain's wife Deevya Jain (Divya Jain) passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11 AM in Mumbai. The cause of death of Deevya Jain is not known. Her last rites took place on April 7 at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. Ravindra Jain died on October 9, 2015, due to multiple organ failure. In spite of being visually impaired since birth, Ravindra Jain carved a niche for himself with his unique style of music. The veteran, a Padma Shri recipient and Filmfare Award winner, had composed music for over 200 films and television shows, including Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV show Ramayan, and Maha Kavya Mahabharat, and classic Hindi movies such as Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Henna, Saudagar, Nadiya Ke Paar, Chor Machaye Shor, Chitchor, Geet Gaata Chal, Fakira, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Insaf Ka Tarazu, and more. Ramayan: Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar Took a Pay Cut To Sing For The Show (Deets Inside).

Late Music Composer Ravindra Jain's Wife Deevya Jain Passes Away

Ravindra Jain also composed for TV shows like Shri Krishna, Alif Laila, Jai Ganga Maiya, Jai Mahalakshmi, Shri Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, Sai Baba, Jai Maa Durga, Jai Hanuman, and Sankat Mochan Hanuman.

Ravindra Jain and Deevya Jain are survived by a son, Aayushmaan Jain.

