Sunil Lahri, known for his role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, recently shared a video of Anjali, who portrayed Urmila in the iconic series. This video, showcasing Anjali in a modern style, has sparked a lively debate online. In the video, Anjali transitions from her traditional Ramayan look to a contemporary one, and the transformation has left social media buzzing. Sunil Lahri shared this video on Instagram, rekindling the nostalgia for the show and reigniting discussions about the characters. He wrote, "You all have seen Anjali ji i.e. Urmila ji of Ramayana in Ramayana look, then in 2024 and now see her in 2025, in a new modern Australian look." Anjali appears in a sleek black short dress, effortlessly dancing to Angaaron Track from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandana's Pushpa 2. Sunil Lahri Shares His Opinion Over Kanwar Yatra Nameplate Controversy; 'Ramayan' Actor Supports UP Govt (Watch Video).

Sunil Lahri Drops Video of Ramayan’s Urmila Aka Anjali Dancing to ‘Pushpa 2’ Track ’Angaaron'

This post has not only reignited memories of the beloved Ramayan but has also sparked a conversation about how these iconic characters are perceived in today's modern world. In the video, he said "Jai Ram Ji Ki, friends! You have seen her as Urmila in Ramayan, but today, I’m showing you her new, transformed look.” The video has gone viral, with many commenting on the remarkable shift in appearance, while others reflect on how the show continues to impact generations, blending nostalgia with contemporary styles. Sunil Lahri aka Ramayan's Lakshman Expresses Disappointment Over Ayodhya Voters For 'Betraying' BJP In Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (View Posts).

Sunil Lahri's Post About Anjali

The debate online highlights the continued influence of Ramayan, and the fascinating way in which its cast members continue to evolve, leaving fans both surprised and intrigued by these unexpected updates.

