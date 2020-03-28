Ramayana Starts Airing on DD National and Twitterati Share their Purest of Emotions - Check out Tweets

Re-telecasting of Ramayana gets positive reactions from Twitterverse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was in 1987-88 when Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana started airing on DD National - the only scope of Sunday entertainment for the Indian families then. The shows became hugely popular and more like a tradition that families would religiously follow in its one-year run-time. Though Ramanand Sagar had to strive very hard to get a go-ahead for his most ambitious project to date, his efforts were paid off in the end. As the new government announced its decision to re-telecast the iconic show, 33 years later amid 21-day lockdown, Indian residents are busy emitting their purest of reactions. Ramayana TV series to be Re-telecasted On DD National: 5 Videos of this Mythological Drama that Will Make You Applaud this Decision.

It was on Saturday of March 28 when Ramayana was re-telecasted on DD National and Indians definitely had all time for it. As families struggle to stay indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, a weekend morning dedicated to a mythological show only seemed like a noble idea. Twitterverse is currently flooded with positive reactions to the government's decision and why watching Ramayana will never get old - no matter which decade we live in. Check out some of the tweets. Mahabharat: From Raj Babbar to Sumeet Raghavan, 7 Popular Actors You Didn’t Know Were a Part of the Iconic Show.

Netflix: I will grab highest viewership during this lockdown 😅😅😅#Doordarshan after telecasting #Ramayan: pic.twitter.com/4HpRq85Fa8 — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) March 28, 2020

#jaishriRam#ThanksPMThanksDD Thanks to goverment who remind me my young days.#Ramayan is not only a serial on tv but a life which gives you power against bad things. — Sohan Singh (@SohanSi17086441) March 28, 2020

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was not just a show but was a divine power that united crores of Hindus Its success was so huge that many seculars & liberals tried to halt its broadcasting, but FAILED Due to the blessings of Shri Ram ppl are watching it even after 3 decades #Ramayan — A.akriti Mishra (@AakritiMishra19) March 28, 2020

Today Morning started with this divine music....😍🙏👌#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/muqLfV12zS — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshhgd) March 28, 2020

Ramayana had a viewership of 82 per cent, a record high for any Indian television series. Post the announcement of re-telecasting of Ramayana, DD also decided to start the re-telecast of Mahabharat and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus. The situation currently is the classic example of 'Old is Gold'.