Ramayana Starts Airing on DD National and Twitterati Share their Purest of Emotions - Check out Tweets
Re-telecasting of Ramayana gets positive reactions from Twitterverse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was in 1987-88 when Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana started airing on DD National - the only scope of Sunday entertainment for the Indian families then. The shows became hugely popular and more like a tradition that families would religiously follow in its one-year run-time. Though Ramanand Sagar had to strive very hard to get a go-ahead for his most ambitious project to date, his efforts were paid off in the end. As the new government announced its decision to re-telecast the iconic show, 33 years later amid 21-day lockdown, Indian residents are busy emitting their purest of reactions. Ramayana TV series to be Re-telecasted On DD National: 5 Videos of this Mythological Drama that Will Make You Applaud this Decision.

It was on Saturday of March 28 when Ramayana was re-telecasted on DD National and Indians definitely had all time for it. As families struggle to stay indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, a weekend morning dedicated to a mythological show only seemed like a noble idea. Twitterverse is currently flooded with positive reactions to the government's decision and why watching Ramayana will never get old - no matter which decade we live in. Check out some of the tweets. Mahabharat: From Raj Babbar to Sumeet Raghavan, 7 Popular Actors You Didn’t Know Were a Part of the Iconic Show.

Ramayana had a viewership of 82 per cent, a record high for any Indian television series. Post the announcement of re-telecasting of Ramayana, DD also decided to start the re-telecast of Mahabharat and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus. The situation currently is the classic example of 'Old is Gold'.