The auspicious festival of Dussehra 2022 is just around the corner, and it looks like the world of Indian TV is already celebrating the festival. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 - the show that has been wooing audiences with all its shades of love, hate, misunderstandings and family dynamics - is celebrating Dussehra this week with a significant feat of good over evil. In a sneak peek video, we can see Nakuul Mehta's Ram Kapoor performing Ravan Dahan just after Pihu (played by Aarohi Kumawat) finally addresses him as Dad. The heartwarming scene from this week's episode captures Ram and Pihu finally uniting, with a happy Priya (played by Disha Parmar) standing by their side. Fans are sure to be super excited for this Dussehra 2022 Special episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler: Pihu Finds Out the Truth; Ram and Priya Unite To Find Their Missing Daughter (Watch Videos).

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been on air on Sony Television for more than a year and follows the mature love story of Ram and Priya. A new-age take on the classic Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which made us fall in love with Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been capturing the nuances of relationships with a unique twist. After various ups, downs and teary episodes, the show is now on the turn that fans have been eagerly waiting for - the possibility of Ram and Priya coming together and living as a family for their daughter - Pihu.

Watch Video of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

While the lead characters continue to have immense love and respect for each other, misunderstandings, villainous characters, and soul-crushing losses have all pushed the two lovers apart. Behind-the-scenes videos and stills from the show confirm that things may be changing for the better, and as we eagerly wait to celebrate Dussehra as good prevails over evil, fans are sure to have a fun and festive week. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8pm IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).