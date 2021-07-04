Lovey Sasan, who played the role of Paridhi in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in the previous season, is expecting her second child with her husband Koushik Krishnamurthy. The actress says that becoming a mother again will start a new chapter in her life. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel AKA Kokilaben Exits the Show, Says It Was Her Moral Responsibility as an Artist to Say Yes to the Cameo

"I'm feeling beyond excited and lucky to complete my family with the second child. It makes me feel blessed to be living a fair life with the man of my dreams. I'm counting each passing day and waiting to see my angel whom I'm parenting in my belly as a secret for all this while. He will begin the next chapter of our life," Lovey told IANS.

The actress, who is a mother to a one-year-old son, Royce will be back to her acting career sometime after her second delivery. "After the second kid, I'm sure to return back to my acting career. As of now, I was busy with Royce and now the young baby will keep me occupied. I want to enjoy all this family time before I return back to showbiz," she says.

Lovey is known for featuring in television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).