Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Rucha Hasabnis lost her father after he battled and recovered from COVID-19. The actress shared the news on her social media and her co-stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim, along with fans were quick to offer their condolences. Rucha's father has been unwell for some time now. In fact, her father had recovered from COVID-19 but was battling a lung ailment. Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Rucha Hasabnis' Father Defeats COVID-19 But Is Still Fighting A Lung Ailment (View Post).

Rucha had shared the news of her father's illness on social media a few days back and fans were quick to offer their prayers for his recovery. But he left for heavenly abode on August 8, 2020. Rucha shared an emotional post for her father as well. Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Rucha Hasabnis Says She Will Return to Acting on This Condition.

Check Out Rucha's Post Below:

Rucha rose to fame when she essayed the role of the evil sister Rashi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. However, she quit acting post her wedding in 2015, only to return to the screens in a music video for producers Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut this year. Rucha also revealed recently that she will return to telvision if she is offered a role that she can't say no to.

