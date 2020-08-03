Television actress Rucha Hasabnis who rose to fame with her cunning role as Rashi Modi in Star Plus' hit serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya recently took to her Instagram and shared an update with her fans. The actress who became a mommy to a cute daughter on December 10, 2019, this time urged one and all to pray for her father. Rucha shared a post on social media and mentioned how her dad has defeated the deadly bug coronavirus but is still fighting a lung ailment. Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Rucha Hasabnis Says She Will Return to Acting on This Condition.

With each passing day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country is increasing and after reading that Rucha's father is now corona free, it's a sigh of relief for sure. The actress via her post also told fans to stay safe amid these tough times. “My dad has defeated COVID! But now is fighting for his lung recovery. Request you all to keep him in your prayers and hope for a speedy recovery. Stay safe everyone," her post read. Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rucha Hasabnis And Husband Rahul Jagdale Welcome Their First Child (View Pic).

Check Out Rucha Hasabnis' Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis) on Aug 2, 2020 at 6:24am PDT

As soon as the actress shared this news on social media, many from the television fraternity started showering get well soon messages for Rucha's father. For the unversed, Rucha got married to the love of her life Rahul Jagdale in a Maharashtrian ceremony on January 26, 2015. Stay tuned!

