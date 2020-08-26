By now, almost all of us know that 'Rasode me Rashi thi!' Yes, we are talking about the same viral video that jumped from one social media platform to another. For the unversed, a clip from daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral that features characters 'Kokilaben' 'Gopi Bahu' and 'Rashi.' The video was amazingly edited into a melodious rap by musician Yashraj Mukhate. The video has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel) reprimand Rashi for putting up empty cooker on the gas stove. As celebs and fans hyped up this video that asks 'Kon Tha' and finally the actress who played Rashi, Rucha Hasabnis admitted 'Woh Main Thi!' EXCLUSIVE: Giaa Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme , Says 'Within 30 Minutes, My Inbox Was Full Of People Sending Me the Video That Had Gone Viral'.

Rucha who was away from social media for a while after her father's demise, saw all the memes. She broke her silence on the whole 'cooker' saga by sharing this video on her own Instagram account and captioning it as 'woh main thi.' Well, seems like the fans will ultimately find peace now after the truth came out of the horse's mouth! Here's Rucha's post.

Rucha Hasabnis' Post:

Earlier, Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben exclusively told us at LatestLY, "I am so honoured, humbled very happy. I also appreciate Yashraj (Mukhate) for the lovely composition. It was a pleasant shock and I had never thought my dialogues will be turned in to a composition. I feel Kokila Modi was a lifetime role for me. And such funny videos are both relatable and a huge stressbuster. I am an artist and entertaining my audience is my purpose and when such things happen, its nothing short of a reward." Well, Rashi has spoken for once and all and that should be the end of the mystery!

