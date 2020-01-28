Sanjivani 2 January 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishani is Shocked on Seeing Sid’s Lifeless Body

Sanjivani 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2, NV confronts Ishani when she backs out from performing the surgery. Later, nurse Philo distracts Ishani from attending to Sid. In tonight’s episode, we see Bebe thinks Ishani and NV will separate if Sid comes in between them, and NV on the other hand, is trying hard to help Ishani come out of this darkness. Bebe thinks she will not let Sid come in front of Ishani. Meanwhile, NV (Gaurav Chopra) asks Ishani (Surbhi Chandna) to have the halwa, which Bebe sent for her with much love. Bebe asks Philo to not let Ishani come in front of Sid(Namit Khanna). Philo says NV has assigned Sid’s case to Ishani. Bebe says she has an idea and tells Philo. NV eats the halwa and likes it. NV tries to tempt Ishani. Bebe asks Philo not to worry, her job will not go anywhere, Sid will go out of the hospital. Bebe tells Philo to support her, as this is the only way left. Sanjivani 2 January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Singh Is Upset With Ishaani After She Refuses to Perform a Surgery.

Ishani also eats the halwa and tells NV that it is tasty. NV smiles. Bebe says they have to do this work before Ishani and NV see Sid. Bebe assures that she will get Sid treated well and pray for him at the Gurudwara, as it is a matter of three lives. Philo says we have to take Ishani’s sign since she is handling this case. Philo comes to Ishani and tells her to sign the papers and she does.

Later, Bebe and Philo take Sid on the stretcher. Suddenly they see NV coming there way and get tensed. NV asks Bebe she is still here. Philo hides Sid in the morgue. Bebe tells NV that she was seeing his hospital. NV gets a call and leaves from there. Philo in a hurry takes some other patient’s body from the morgue. The ward boys take Sid and put the tag of John on his foot. Philo asks the ward boys to shift the patient to another hospital. Sanjivani 2, January 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Motivates Ishani to Return to Sanjivani, But She Gets Nostalgic About Sid.

Ishani comes to the ward and wonders where did the patient go. The ward boys put Sid’s body in the coffin and bury him. Ishani asks the nurse who tells her that the patient was with Philo. Meanwhile, NV gets a call from another hospital and comes to know that their patient who was transferred here is already dead. NV says you are mistaken and asks whose sign does the file has. The doctor says, Ishani Singh.

NV goes to Ishani and berates her for her actions. Ishani is unaware of the whole episode, while NV continues scolding her. Ishani says she didn’t do anything. NV says the patient was in a coma, the doctor said the patient was dead for 48 hours. He calls the ward boy and asks if they have sent any dead body from the morgue. The ward boy says yes and reveals that John’s body was unclaimed, so they buried him in the graveyard. NV says it means John was sent to the city hospital and the patient was sent to the cemetery, and questions everyone if they know the meaning of this mistake. He asks Ishani to pray that an alive man isn’t buried, else this murder will be on her head. NV drags Ishani and they leave in the car for the graveyard.

They reach the graveyard and look for John’s grave. They dig the grave and take out the coffin. NV opens the coffin and Ishani gets shocked seeing Sid. NV checks the patient’s pulse. She says, Dr. Sid…. NV gets shocked knowing that it is Dr. Sid. He checks the pulse and tells Ishani that the pulse has stopped and that they need to immediately treat him.

In the precap, NV tries to revive Sid. Ishani cries and faints. NV holds her.