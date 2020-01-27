Sanjivani 2 January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Singh Is Upset With Ishaani After She Refuses to Perform a Surgery

Sanjivani 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Sanjivani 2 NV Singh motivates Ishaani as she gears up for the operation. Ishaani recalls fond memories from the past with Sid and gets upset. In tonight’s episode we see NV playing golf in his cabin to calm himself. NV (Gaurav Chopra) is upset as Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna) did not perform the surgery. Just then the ward boy comes and gives NV Sid’s admission file. NV takes the file and keeps it on the table. Ishaani comes into the cabin to apologize for her behavior. NV lashes out at her for still dwelling on the past. He says that he can never help the person who doesn’t want to help themselves. He says that a patient was suffering and was waiting to be treated. She very well knows that the patient wanted her as her doctor. Sanjivani 2, January 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Motivates Ishani to Return to Sanjivani, But She Gets Nostalgic About Sid.

NV tells Ishaani to forget her past and live her future but she does not want to. Ishaani gets angry hearing his taunting words for her. She thinks that she came to thank but he’s lashing out at her. A furious NV gives Sid’s file to Ishaani. Ishaani takes the file and leaves.

Ishaani on her way skids and the file in her hand fall down. She bends to pick it but once again misses seeing Sid’s picture. Sid is getting wet cloth bath by ward Boys. Ishaani fails to notice his face and waits for them to complete it behind the curtain. Bebe comes to meet NV to give carrot Halwa to Ishaani as it is her first surgery.

NV tells Bebe the surgery is not happening. Bebe asks NV did he do something wrong again. He tells about scolding Ishaani and Bebe scolds him for it. She says that it’s a very strong pain that it can’t be healed within a day. She asks him to be patient and give her some time. She asks him to apologize to Ishaani. NV denies but later agrees.

The Ward boys leave after bathing Sid. Ishaani is about to go to him when NV interrupts. He brings coffee for both and apologizes to Ishaani for being rude. Ishaani asks him to let it go. He’s about to leave when he spills coffee on her coat. They both leave to clean it. Nurse Philo enters the ward and gets shocked seeing Sid.

Bebe too comes there and understands that he’s the lover of Ishaani. She recalls NV saying about Ishaani’s love and her unfulfilled marriage with Sid. They both get worried and Bebe asks Philo to stop Ishaani from seeing Sid. Philo wonders why did NV give Sid’s case to Ishaani knowing well about him. Ishaani comes there but both Bebe and Philo stops her. She’s about to go near Sid when Philo stops her and says that some more tests are yet to be done. Ishaani finds their behavior weird but still leaves.

Ishaani comes to the canteen and has Nescafe. She sees someone eating vada pav and recalls her moment with Sid. She gets upset and is about to leave but slips. NV holds her on time and they both have an eye lock. In the precap, NV and Ishaani save someone who’s buried alive. They both open the coffin and see Sid inside and get shocked.