‘Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai And Khichdi Will Help Contribute A Lot In Spreading Happiness During This Crisis’, Says JD Majethia

India is under lockdown until April 14 owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Individuals have been asked to maintain social distancing amid this lockdown phase. But this period let many old, classic shows to make its way back to the television. On public demand, the popular mythological show Ramayan started to re-run on DD National. Then came in the demand for two other popular comedy shows – Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai and Khichdi. These two shows are back on small screens. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi Re-telecast Actual Schedule, Telecast Time and Channel: Star Bharat Announces the Comeback Of Popular Comedy Shows.

JD Majethia, producer of Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai, stated in an interview how these two shows can make people feel relieved and make them laugh amid this ongoing tensions across the world. He was quoted as saying, “At this time it is a treat to see Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai and Khichdi return to the small screen. We are not getting any money for the rerun on the channel but I am very happy to see them back. I will be very happy to see the successful run of these shows because this feeling of doing something for the people during the lockdown, will reach places. These shows will help contribute a lot in spreading happiness and laughter during this crisis. Also the time slot of morning is good to spread laughter and create positivity for the people to start their day with. This is the best time for these shows to launch again.” Shaktimaan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch This Mukesh Khanna's Superhero Show on TV.

In order to curb the spread of the COVID-19, shooting of several films, TV shows and web series have been called off. The decision was taken considering the safety of the cast and crew. All projects have been stalled temporarily until further notice.