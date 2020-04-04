Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi Re-telecast Actual Schedule, Telecast Time and Channel: Star Bharat Announces the Comeback Of Popular Comedy Shows

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Khichdi to be re-telecast (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has almost brought everything to a standstill and with India under a lockdown for 21 days until April 14, it seems it has now become a trend to re-telecast old television shows. After DD National announced that it will be bringing back popular shows such as Ramayan and Circus, we hear Star Bharat is now all set to re-telecast two of its most popular comedy shows namely Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Both the shows have enjoyed a massive fan following when they first aired on Television. What's special is that these shows are making a comeback after nearly 18 years. The shows will be telecast on Star Bharat between 10 AM and 12 noon from Monday, April 6. Shaktimaan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch This Mukesh Khanna's Superhero Show on TV.

While Khichdi boasted of an excellent star cast including Rajeev Mehta as the famed character Praful and Supriya Pathak as his wife Hansa. The show also starred other famed actors such as Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak etc. As for Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the show garnered immense praises for Ratna Pathak Shah's iconic character Maya Sarabhai. The show also starred Satish Kaushik, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and Rupali Ganguly in lead roles. Both the shows over the years have become favourites for meme content on social media as well. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

Check Out Star Bharat's Tweet Here:

Check Out Satish Shah's Tweet Here:

Good news guys. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai & Khichadi will be aired between 10am and 12 noon onStar Bharat fom Monday 6th April’20. — satish shah (@sats45) April 4, 2020

Given the current grim times created by the pandemic news, the airing of these light-hearted shows with humour will certainly ease the tension a little bit for citizens who are currently on a lockdown. Both Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are to return to the TV screens on Star Bharat from April 6.