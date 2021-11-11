Actor Sham Mashalkar, who plays 'Ilesh' in the upcoming show Sasural Genda Phool 2, says the audience will see a change in his on-screen character this time and it won't be the same as Season 1. The show is about two people coming from different backgrounds and having distinct thoughts falling in love with each other. It features Jay Soni and Shagun Sharma in the lead roles. Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Gets Kicked Out of the Show After Trying To Harm Herself With a Knife – Reports.

'Sasural Genda Phool 2' actor Sham Mashalkar says: "My role in 'Sasural Genda Phool 2' is 'Ilesh'. In this story there are 'Ishaan' and 'Ilesh', 'Ishaan' is Jay Soni and 'Ilesh' is myself and 'Inder' is Jiten. It's a very good role. In 'Sasural Genda Phool 1' it was shown that I did not have any work. I just used to eat and sleep and peel vegetables, but in this season I have opened up a new cafe and there are many shades to him. He likes all the housework, but doesn't like to go on the job. The thinking of this character is quite different and I like it a lot," he said. Special Ops 1.5: Kay Kay Menon Says He Wants to Have All Characteristics of Himmat Singh From the Disney+ Hotstar Show.

He added further how he relates with his role: "I am also similar to this character in real life because a nine-to-five job never attracted me. This industry always attracted me and somewhere I find myself in the character of 'Ilesh'. I find 'Ilesh' and Sham to be similar. I am an automobile engineer, but I never did anything in that. Therefore, I find similarity in this because 'Ilesh' also is never attracted to a nine-to-five job. From the upcoming episodes, we would come to know what would happen after the opening of the cafe. In the first season, 'Ilesh' went to jail and his wife used to earn but 'Ilesh' never earned anything," he added.

