Star Bharat’s latest offering Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain will soon showcase a major twist in the show. The serial features Sayali Salunkhe and Karan V Grover in the lead roles as Indu and Ritesh. The most awaited moment of the show is finally here and the audience will soon see an interesting sequence between the two. Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Devrat and Vidhi Share a Romantic Moment in Star Bharat’s Popular Drama! (Watch Video).

We recently witnessed how Kadambari and Sameer create hurdles for Indu to get Zoon’s custody. Situations get out of Indu’s hand wherein she not only loses her job but also misses a good opportunity to name her house in Zoon’s name. Shakuntala, witnessing the happenings, as Indu is close to getting bankrupt, suggests that Ritesh should get married to her. RadhaKrishn: Star Bharat’s Mythological Show Starring Sumedh Mudgalkar Gets a New Timeslot! (View Post).

Now, Ritesh will finally be asking Indu and convincing her to get married for the sake of Zoon. Indu will want to have Zoon’s custody under any circumstances and hence will agree for the marriage and hence will attain Zoon’s custody. It will be interesting to see what does Kadambari do now as her plans fail miserably!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).