Evolution for an artist is a continuous process. As time progresses, an actor learns more and develops as a human being as well. One is therefore aware of the changes that experience and maturity brings in one’s life. Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who was last seen in the TV show Mose Chhal Kiye Jai, talks about his journey so far in an exclusive conversation with LatestLY.com.

“There are a lot of changes that have happened to me. When I started my acting career, I used to put in a lot of effort and act but with the passing of time, I understood that acting is more about being natural. Now, I say my dialogue very naturally now and that looks good on screen. Understanding the character is the most important thing. Once you know that well then the action reactions are very easy,” he says. Did You Know That Vijayendra Kumeria Fell In Love With Wife Preeti While On A Previous Job and It Was Not Acting?

In presenting an actor or a scene perfectly, there are a lot of people working behind the screen. However, at the end of it, only the actor gets all the limelight. “Of course an actor is the face of the show. There is a whole team of people contributing to the character that an actor is playing. But the actor is the one who brings it alive on screen and people connect with the actor but in the end its team work,” he adds.

Feedback is important for an actor. But many can’t take criticism. They only want to hear nice things about their craft. “I am very good at taking feedback. Constructive feedback is always welcome. I am ready to improve myself every day. But I also know and understand from whom I should take feedback. Someone who doesn’t know anything about filmmaking or who doesn’t have sensibility about acting will not be taken too seriously by me,” he shares. Vijayendra Kumeria Asked To Send 'Bare Body' Shots For Ranbir Kapoor and Yami Gautam's Web-Series, Actor Busts Fake Casting Call (View Screenshots).

Actors have their individual ways to break the monotony of the profession. Vijayendra too has his own style of doing it. “I take a small break sometimes and go for a short trip with my family to break the monotony. But, generally I do not feel the urge of taking a break as I enjoy my work,” he says.

What do you think one should do to bring variety in one's acting? “I prefer to watch a lot of content and keep learning with everything I watch. That is my way of updating myself with the new age way of working. I am good at picking up the good things from other’s work,” adds the actor.

Sharing three tips that she wants to give upcoming actors, Vijayendra adds, “This field is not easy and all glamorous as it seems from outside. This is also like any other field of work. So, the three things one should be doing are, firstly, focus on the goal. Secondly, one needs to work passionately. And, last but not the least is to be open to learning.”

