Shaheer Sheikh Birthday Special: From Arjun in Mahabharat to Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise BHi, 5 Roles That The Hunk Portrayed To Perfection

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who currently plays the role of Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain, turns 35 today. In an interview, the actor revealed that he has no plans to celebrate his big day, considering the fact that he never does make specific plans and also given the current circumstances of a Coronavirus lockdown in the country. However, on the eve of his big day to0day, here are 5 roles of Shaheer that impressed us the most. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Here's Why Shaheer Sheikh Loves His On-Screen Character Abir Rajvansh!

Kya Mast Hai Life

Shaheer looked and also played the role of Veer Mehta, a young college-going chocolate boy. And in his very first role as the main lead, Shaheer managed to prove himself and show the world that he had potential.

Navya... Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal

His role as Anant in Navya... was Shaheer's first big-ticket daily soap where he played the ideal son of the house and also, played the role of a caring husband and with tonnes of emotional scenes in the show, Shaheer had a broader scope to show off his prowess as an actor, which he did.

Mahabharat

For his first mythological project, Shaheer played the role of Arjun and according to us, that was a game-changer for the hunk.

From growing out his tresses to bulking up for the role of an archer, Shaheer was suddenly the new hunk on the block with the advantage of some exemplary acting chops and he went all out.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

How can we ever forget Dev Dixit? The perfect son who later on went on to learn from his mistakes and become the perfect husband and father.

Shaheer played a mother's 'aankhon ka taara' in the show, played a complex character, where innumerable time he had to display extreme emotions, be it, love, hatred or even break down. And every single performance of his beat his previous portrayals.

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

This was Shaheer's second historical show after Mahabharat.

After convincing the audience that he can dabble in not just chocolate boy roles but historicals too, Shaheer impressed everyone with his portrayal of the in love and heartbroken Salim, who had to give up his Anarkali.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

A new-age love story of how a pair wants to undergo a courtship period before settling to marry one another, this Rajan Shahi show, had a lot of takers.

Starring Rhea Sharma as his leading lady, we saw Shaheer Sheikh pull off not only light-hearted sequences but also some intense romantic and break up scenes and like always, he won us over.

Shaheer never fails to surprise. Here's wishing the actor more years of working birthdays and some path-breaking performances. Happy Birthday, Shaheer.