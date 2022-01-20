Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh's father passed away on Wednesday after battling a severe Covid infection. Shaheer had informed that his father was on a ventilator due to the infection. Actor Aly Goni shared his condolences on Twitter on Wednesday night and asked Shaheer to stay strong. Shaheer Sheikh’s Father Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Complications.

Aly wrote: "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah rest uncle's soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S, stay strong bhai." Just a few days back, Shaheer had shared a throwback picture of his father and urged everyone to pray for him. "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers," he wrote. Shaheer Sheikh’s Father Is on Ventilator Support After Suffering From Severe COVID-19 Infection; Actor Asks Fans To Keep Him in Their Prayers.

Shaheer will soon be seen in Season 2 of Pavitra Rishta. The second season is centred around Manav, played by Shaheer and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities.

Check Out Aly Goni's Tweet Below:

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

As seen in the trailer, Manav and Archana's story in Season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their individual ways only to cross paths time and again. Directed by Nandita Mehra, 'Pavitra Rishta...It's never too late' Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on January 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2022 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).