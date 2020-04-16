Shefali Jariwala Reveals That It Was Sunny Leone Who Inspired Her To Adopt A Girl Child (Deets Inside)

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soon after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, actress Shefali Jariwala, in an interview to a portal had revealed that she wanted to embrace parenthood with husband Parag Tyagi and adopt a child. She had also revealed that she and Parag had already started the tedious adoption process. "Pressure from the society, from friends and family, was there but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon," Shefali had revealed in an interview. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shefali Jariwala Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Rumour, Says 'Am Not Pregnant, Just Over-Ate'.

And as per Shefali's own admission, it was none other than actress Sunny leone who inspired Shefali to take the big step of adopting a baby b=girl. In a conversation with E Times TV, Shefali opened up about the inspiration and said, "I was actually moved by Sunny Leone's decision when she adopted a girl child. I always wanted to adopt a baby girl and after I got married to Parag when we were discussing about starting a family I shared my views with him and he is a very supportive husband. He completely stood by the decision and he told me you have to become a mother so whether you give birth to a child or bring him/her home, it will be your decision and I will always support you."

"There are a lot of children in the world who need home and I think I am in a position where I can give them a secure, good life then why not. I want to give that child a good home, education and a good life because God has given me everything," said Shefali. Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill's Game Plan, Says She Is Pretending To Be 'STUPID' But Is Very Clever.

Shefali also went on to add that she is eagerly awaiting the day that she will be able to bring her daughter home. "I have been blessed with all this so I want to share my blessings with that child. But the adoption process in this country is a little tedious. There's a lot of paperwork involved and there's a lot of waiting also. So we are currently in the middle of the process and if God is kind and your wishes are with us, my dream to bring my child home will come true. I'll become a mother and bring a lovely girl home." concluded Shefali.