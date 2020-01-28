Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill's Game Plan, Says She Is Pretending To Be 'STUPID' But Is Very Clever

Shefali Jariwala (inset) Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Shefali Jariwala, whose claim to fame was her item number "Kaanta Laga", was one of the powerhouse entrants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She also managed to make her presence felt as compared to others and managed to stay inside the house for longer than the other 6 wildcards who had entered along with her, namely Tehseen Poonawalla, Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav. Shefali started her game in the house with team Sidharth Shukla who she happened to date long back and after Sid and Asim Riaz's split, she stood by Asim. However, that bond broke too and before her exit, she was seen siding with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Gets Evicted From Salman Khan's Reality Show?.

The actress was voted out of the show last week and ever since, she has been exposing the Bigg Boss 13 contestants and their game plan. Not hiding the spite that she had recently begun to develop for Asim towards the end of the show, in an explosive interview to BT, Shefali did not hold back and exposed her side of the story about her fall out with Asim Riaz. Bigg Boss 13: Evicted Contestant Shefali Jariwala Reveals Asim Riaz Was Hitting On Her.

She also went on to reveal that Shehnaaz Gill was one of the smartest contestants in the house who has managed to fool one and all in the house, including the audience. Said Shefali, "She had started getting on my nerves towards the end. In fact, her pretence of being a stupid, little child was getting to everyone in the house. Sidharth, too, is done with Shehnaz now. It’s sad, as they looked great together for the audience."

Speaking of the strong players inside the house this season, Shefali revealed, "Irrespective of the kind of game they play — negative or positive — Sidharth and Asim are good. Paras is also a very good player, he knows how to manipulate and play with your psyche. Shehnaz Gill, too, is a player. She knows exactly what she is doing, she is not a child. I don’t think Rashami is a good player, I don’t know what she is doing in the house." Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Sidharth Shukla Feels Shehnaaz Gill Is Underseving for the Elite Club and Shefali Jariwala Calls Rashami Desai a Gossipmonger (Watch Video).

Well, for all of you Shefali Jariwala fans out there who are missing the beauty inside the house, the lady will soon be returning to the house to support Paras Chhabra who considers her his bhabhi. Other players entering the house to support their loved ones are Vikas Gupta (Sidharth Shukla), Himanshi Khurana (Asim Riaz), Shehbaz Gill (Shehnaaz Gill), Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Rashami Desai), Kashmera Shah (Arti Singh), Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh's brothers.